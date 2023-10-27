Raiders-Lions Week 8: Aidan Hutchinson and Maxx Crosby showcase

Two of the very best pass-rushers in the NFL will be on display Monday night when the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Detroit Lions to end Week 8.

The Raiders are led by menacing defensive end Maxx Crosby, while the Lions feature second-year pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Both players are key factors in this game.

Let’s look at how these two stars compare:

NFL leaders in QB hurries via @PFF:



1. #Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby - 34

2. #Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson - 33

3. #Chiefs EDGE George Karlaftis

4. #Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons - 25

4. #Rams IDL Aaron Donald - 25 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 24, 2023

CROSBY:

Age:

26.

Experience:

Fifth NFL season.

Dan Campbell on Maxx Crosby: "This is the most disruptive defensive player we've played this year." — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) October 26, 2023

Drafted:

Fourth round (No. 106 overall), 2019 out of Eastern Michigan.

Career sacks:

44 sacks in 73 games.

2023 stats:

40 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, 9 quarterback hits, 0 interceptions.

HUTCHINSON:

Age:

23.

Experience:

Second NFL season.

Players with the highest % of their team's pressures this season:



1. Maxx Crosby (41%)

2. Myles Garrett (30%)

3. Micah Parsons (29%)

4. Aaron Donald (28%)

5. Aidan Hutchinson (28%)

6. Chase Young (28%)



The difference from #1 to #2 is the same as #2 to #28 btw — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) October 25, 2023

Drafted:

First round (No. 2 overall), 2022 out of Michigan.

Career sacks:

14 sacks in 24 games.

2023 stats:

22 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, 8 quarterback hits, 1 interception (he has 4 in his career. Crosby has none).

These are two special players and they will be focal points of both offensive coordinators not only Monday night, but probably for the rest of their careers.

This is going to be fun to watch.