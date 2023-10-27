 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Raiders-Lions Week 8: Aidan Hutchinson and Maxx Crosby showcase

Each team features star pass-rusher

By Bill Williamson
/ new
NFL: Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Aidan Hutchinson
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the very best pass-rushers in the NFL will be on display Monday night when the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Detroit Lions to end Week 8.

The Raiders are led by menacing defensive end Maxx Crosby, while the Lions feature second-year pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Both players are key factors in this game.

Let’s look at how these two stars compare:

CROSBY:

Age:

26.

Experience:

Fifth NFL season.

Drafted:

Fourth round (No. 106 overall), 2019 out of Eastern Michigan.

Career sacks:

44 sacks in 73 games.

2023 stats:

40 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, 9 quarterback hits, 0 interceptions.

HUTCHINSON:

Age:

23.

Experience:

Second NFL season.

Drafted:

First round (No. 2 overall), 2022 out of Michigan.

Career sacks:

14 sacks in 24 games.

2023 stats:

22 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, 8 quarterback hits, 1 interception (he has 4 in his career. Crosby has none).

These are two special players and they will be focal points of both offensive coordinators not only Monday night, but probably for the rest of their careers.

This is going to be fun to watch.

In This Stream

Raiders Week 8 opponent: Coverage leading up to game against Detroit Lions

View all 16 stories

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...