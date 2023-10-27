 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Community Pulse: Super Bowl at a cost? Yes, please

1 Super Bowl for 10 straight losing seasons? Sure

By Bill Williamson
NFL: Preseason-San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Being an NFL fan is all about the chase of one thing — the Super Bowl championship.

That’s why we’re in it for. We want the life-long thrill of seeing a Super Bowl win. Older, longtime Raiders fans are lucky enough to to witness all three of the Silver and Black’s Super Bowl wins. But it’s been almost 40 years since the last one.

So, many Raiders fans haven’t experience a Super Bowl win. And they want it bad. How bad?

Our Tuesday community question this week was would you trade one Super Bowl win for 10 straight years of being in last place in the AFC West.

As expected, many fans were all in on this idea.

Here are some of your responses:

Exiled Raider
Yes please...where do I sign?
Big Dog McJ
No, while a sb win would be nice, I'd prefer being a perennial power house season after season vs a one hit wonder Cinderella story before going back to the basement
Be the team the league used to fear playing for so long, bring back the greatness
iowanation
Honestly the team has been at the bottom for the better part of 40 years, less a few glimmer of hope seasons mixed in. So to get lucky one year and win a Lombardi and then back to usual is kinda a no brainer.
GoVegas4048
I'd take the Super Bowl win. We are really used to losing so business as usual after the ring.
IoRaider
Depending on when it started. If this started next year, then maybe not. Thats actually a good question.
Pipesp
Your kidding right?
For the last 20 years we have been finishing 3rd or 4th with the odd 2nd place finish and first round bough out.
Thats purgatory, you are proposing heaven!
1983, last superbowl win, we can do 10 years of futility without breaking a sweat…
MichaelMatto
We signed up for 2002-2012... your scenario is actually better!

Thanks again for your thoughts.

Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines and we have another community question for you Tuesday.

Cheers and happy weekend.

