Community Pulse: Super Bowl at a cost? Yes, please

Being an NFL fan is all about the chase of one thing — the Super Bowl championship.

That’s why we’re in it for. We want the life-long thrill of seeing a Super Bowl win. Older, longtime Raiders fans are lucky enough to to witness all three of the Silver and Black’s Super Bowl wins. But it’s been almost 40 years since the last one.

So, many Raiders fans haven’t experience a Super Bowl win. And they want it bad. How bad?

Our Tuesday community question this week was would you trade one Super Bowl win for 10 straight years of being in last place in the AFC West.

As expected, many fans were all in on this idea.

Here are some of your responses:

Thanks again for your thoughts.

