Raiders-Lions best prop bets: Can Las Vegas score more than 17.5 points?

The Las Vegas Raiders have already beaten one NFC North team on Monday Night Football this season, so can they do it again in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions? With how explosive the Lions are, it will take a breakthrough performance from the Raiders’ offense which seems unlikely and is reflected in this week’s prop bets.

Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. PT and will air on ESPN. Below is a look at Silver and Black Pride’s best prop bets for the matchup and all odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Lions Best Prop Bets

Raiders, Under 17.5 points (-110)

At this point in the season, you’ve got to just ride the wave. Las Vegas has only scored more than 17 points twice in 2023—in a win against the Patriots and a loss to the Steelers—and is coming off of a 12-point performance against a Bears’ defense that was allowing nearly 30 points per game. Granted, that was with backup quarterbacks playing, but starter Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t made much of a difference anyway.

Lions 1st drive TD (+165)

Detroit is coming off of an embarrassing beatdown against Baltimore and should be swinging out of the gates. They’ll have the hometown crowd on their side which will bring some energy into the building and help them get off to a hot start. Also, the Lions have scored a touchdown on their opening drive in two out of their three home games so far this season. I wouldn’t be surprised if Dan Campbell and company take a page out of the Bears’ playbook and try to run the ball on the Raiders seeing as Detroit has a good offensive line and Las Vegas gave up 4.6 yards per rush last week. It doesn’t hurt that this is where the plus money is, too.

Total Turnovers, over 2.5 (-110)

The Raiders have committed 15 turnovers this season, so a little more than two a game, and the Lions have seven, exactly one per game. So, three takeaways seem like a pretty safe bet as each team should give the other side plenty of opportunities to get turnovers. The one wrench in the equation is neither defense is particularly good at intercepting passes or recovering fumbles with Detroit logging nine takeaways and seven for Las Vegas. Still, I’ll take my chances that the ball gets coughed up frequently on Monday.