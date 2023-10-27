SB Nation Reacts: 2 percent of Raiders fans have confidence in the teams direction

The Las Vegas Raiders are 3-4 after an ugly loss to struggling Chicago Bears squad. It was another loss on the road with an early start that has become standard for the Raiders under Josh McDaniels.

Raider Nation hasn’t been too happy with the outcome of this season. It was supposed to be a year where the offense led the way. However, they continue to struggle and haven’t put up more than 20 points through seven games. McDaniels has to figure out how to get the offense back on track.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask Raiders fans what their confidence is in the team going forward. It rose to 19% last week, but expect a significant drop after that ugly performance. Of course the drop was huge falling all the way to 2%.

The Raiders have a big test ahead of them this week facing the Lions. If they lose this next one it could be 0%. McDaniels is on the hot seat with Raider Nation, and Mark Davis might joint them with another embarrassing loss.

