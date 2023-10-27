Raiders injury news: Divine Deablo, Daniel Carlson still not practcing

It appears the Las Vegas Raiders could be without two key players Monday night when they play at the Detroit Lions (kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. PT).

Both linebacker Divine Deablo and kicker Daniel Carlson did not practice Friday for the second straight day. They will given an injury designation Saturday, the Raiders’ final practice day of the game week.

Carlson suffered a groin injury in warm ups prior to the loss at the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but he did play. The Raiders did sign kicker James McCourt to the practice squad this week, so he’d be in line to kick at Detroit on Monday if Carlson can’t go.

Deablo hurt his ankle at Chicago and didn’t finish the game. He didn’t practice Thursday. Marcus Peters didn’t practice Thursday with a back issue, but he did work on a limited basis Friday, increasing his chances of playing.

Nate Hobbs and Jakorian Bennett have been working on a limited basis. Hobbs missed four games and Bennett has missed two of the past three games. So, there is a chance all three players play Monday.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo practiced fully, another sign he will play Monday, as expected.