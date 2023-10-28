Silver Minings: Raiders-Lions prediction time

OK, last week was rough.

But it’s anew week and it’s time for our Week 8 Las Vegas Raiders’ predictions. The Raiders, of course, end the NFL Week 8 slate with a road game at the Detroit Lions.

Yes, Week 7 was brutal for the Raiders as they were embarrassed 30-12 by the woeful Chicago Bears. But the week sucked for the Lions, too. They were hammered 38-6 at the Baltimore Ravens to drop to 5-2.

So, both teams enter this game, licking their wounds.

Still, I honestly expect the Lions to bounce back this week. This is the Raiders’ best opponent, by far, since they met and lost 38-0 to the Buffalo Bills. I don’t think it will be that bad, but I see the home team winning.

Lions 30, Raiders 17.

What’s your prediction?

In other Raiders news: