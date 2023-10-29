Silver Minings: Jakorian Bennett is back in the lineup for the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders secondary had performed well before last week. The Bears offense didn't have to pass much, but the tackling from the group was non-existent.

One of the reasons was that Jakorian Bennett and Nate Hobbs were working the back end. Both players are sure tacklers that help the defense get off the field.

In this week's injury report, Bennett has been cleared to play, and Nate Hobb is questionable. We could see both players back on the field for the Raiders defense.

Hobbs helps the run defense with his ability to play in the box. Divine Deablo has been ruled out with an injury, and if Hobbs can suit up, he can help against the Detroit Lions. The Lions are one of the best-rushing teams in football, and it will be a tough test for the Raiders.

Having their secondary healthy will help the defense. After an ugly performance last week, the Raiders must look within for a more robust performance.

