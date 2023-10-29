Raiders open as 3.5-point favorites Week 9 over the New York Giants

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to play on Monday night and hope to recover from an ugly loss to the Chicago Bears.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo is back this week and hope to get the offense back on track. Raiders had a team meeting to air out their difference to hopefully have them ready to play.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 9 action, with the Raiders opening as 3.5-point favorites at home against the New York Giants next Sunday with an O/U of 38.5.

Week 9 has multiple teams on a bye week. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Cleveland Browns as 7.5 point favorites over the Arizona Cardinals.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Giants

Moneyline: Raiders -180, Giants +150

Opening point spread: -3.5

Opening point total: 38.5

