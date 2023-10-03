 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Raiders fans rule the TV watching world

Las Vegas fans are most loyal in NFL when it comes to game viewership

By Bill Williamson
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams
Raiders fans
With the NFL regular season upon us, one thing is for certain the Raider Nation will be glued to their television sets on game day.

According to a recent study by Casino.org, Las Vegas Raiders are the best and most loyal in the NFL when it comes to game viewership. In a study that involved more than 3,000 fans, Raiders’ have the most focused fans. According to the study, 56.5 percent of the fan base watch the entire game.

In other Raiders’ news:

  • Frustrations boiling over; Las Vegas star running back Josh Jacobs is getting tired of losing and he is not afraid to express his thoughts on the situation.
  • Doesn’t matter: The Athletic says it doesn’t matter who plays quarterback for the Raiders. Mistakes are the real issue.
  • Love for Tom Flores: SiriusXM NFL Radio salutes Raiders’ Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Tom Flores during Latino Heritage month.

