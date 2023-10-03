Raiders-Packers: Revisiting the Davante Adams trade

It’s Davante Adams-Green Bay Packers week.

It should be one of the biggest storylines (non Travis- Kelce-Taylor Swift category) in the NFL in Week 5.

This, of course, is the first meeting between the two teams since the March, 2022 blockbuster trade that sent star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders and 2022 first (No. 22) and second-round picks (No. 53) to Green Bay. Those picks became starting linebacker Quay Walker (a strong tackler) at No. 22. The second-round pick was part of a trade package used to draft starting wide receiver Christian Watson at No 34.

The Adams trade shocked the league when it occurred March 17, 2022. Adams was frustrated with Green Bay and wanted to be dealt. The Raiders were rumored to be his desired destination in part because he was close friends and college teammates with then-Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and the fact that Las Vegas is close to his hometown of East Palo Alto, California.

Still, it was stunning when the trade went down. The Raiders gave Adams’ his desired new contract as part of the deal and it was a monster contract at five years, $140 million.

Adams was been as advertised with the Raiders. He was an All-Pro last season as he had 100 catches for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns. Through four games this season, Adams has 33 catches for 397 yards and three touchdowns.

He is a leader of the team and Friday, Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels raved about every aspect of what Adams brings to the team and called him a future Hall of Famer.

Adams, 31, is vocal when the Raiders lose and there has already been speculation he could be traded if things unravel in Las Vegas. But the truth is, because of his contract, it would be very difficult for the Raiders to move from him until after the 2024 season.

There has been speculation whether the Raiders would have been better off keeping the No. 22 and No. 53 draft picks in 2022 and start their rebuild earlier instead of investing in an older player. The Packers seem happy with Walker and Watson, although, of course, the Raiders could have taken any combination of players with those picks.

The reality is, Adams is a superstar and he’s fun to watch and this week will be no different. Bring on Adams-Packers week.