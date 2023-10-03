Raiders film breakdown: What happened on Aidan O’Connell’s interception?

The Las Vegas heartbreakingly suffered their third loss. They were down 24-7 and almost pulled off a comeback but couldn’t pull through, losing 24-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

It was rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell’s first start as a Raiders that was full of ups and downs. It started ugly, with two fumbles lost in the first half, turning into 14 points for the Chargers. He settled down after that, helping lead a comeback that just fell short at the goal line.

The late interception was on a simple play that has been used for decades. Josh McDaniels dialed it up, hoping for an easy completion to Jakobi Meyers. However, the Chargers were ready for it, and Asanta Samuel Jr. made a great play with an interception.

What happened in that play? I did a breakdown of the final play of the game. The Raiders ran the play on the previous drive, foreshadowing the interception and why it happened.

Check out the breakdown below and subscribe.