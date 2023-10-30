Raiders-Lions recap: Another ugly defeat

The offense was ugly. The defense was game, but wore down and, in the end, the Las Vegas Raiders looked pretty bad again, losing 26-14 to the Detroit Lions on Monday night.

Let’s take a look at the key aspects of the game:

Records: The Las Vegas Raiders are 3-5. The Detroit Lions are 6-2.

What it means:

The Raiders fell to 1-9 in prime-time games on the road in the past season seasons. But in the big picture for this season, the Raiders have dropped their second straight games after improving to 3-3 with two straight wins. The AFC playoff picture is pretty clustered and the Raiders are looking at nine teams ahead of them in the AFC playoff picture with five teams also sitting with three victories.

Turning point:

The Lions got their own way, but they were in control pretty much the entire game. The Raiders were lucky they didn’t lose by 30 points.

Injury report:

Rookie defensive end Tyree Wilson suffered a groin injury in the second quarter. Linebacker Luke Masterson suffered a concussion in the second quarter. Fullback/special teamer Jakob Johnson suffered a concussion in the third quarter. Cornerback Marcus Peters went to the locker room in the third quarter with an apparent injury. He returned. Tackle Thayer Munford suffered a stinger in the fourth quarter.

What’s next: The Raiders host the lousy 2-6 New York Giants next Sunday. Kickoff is 1:25 p.m. PT.