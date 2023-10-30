Raiders-Lions: Another unacceptable performance

The Las Vegas Raiders had a team meeting last week as they prepared for a crucial game at the Detroit Lions.

Spoiler alert: It didn’t work.

The Raiders went on prime-time and looked as bad as they have all season (especially on offense) is a 26-14 drubbing by the Detroit Lions, who probably should have won this game by 30 points. The Lions outgained the Raiders by 329 yards. They made enough mistakes on offense to keep the Raiders in it, but Las Vegas showed no interest in trying to steal this game.

Let’s look at some key aspects to this game:

Jimmy Garoppolo was awful:

The Raiders were counting on Garoppolo to provide a spark after missing Week 7 with a back injury. That didn’t happen. He struggled as he has a lot this season. Garoppolo was 10 of 21 for 126 yards. He made several poor passes. After the game, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was asked if Garoppolo could be replaced by rookie Aidan O’Connell and the coach said he was not going to talk about, leaving that door open basically. Remember, Garoppolo has more than $28 million in dead money if the Raiders release him after the season. Yes, the Raiders have a quarterback problem now and in the future. Garoppolo was sacked six times, including three in a four-play sequence in the second half. Nothing worked for the entire offense (which accounted for just seven points) and this has been a theme and that is on McDaniels. Running back Josh Jacobs, who has gone 13 games without a 100-yard performance, was asked how they can spark the offense and he simply said “I don’t know. It ain’t my job.” Things are tense, folks. The Raiders’ offense has not scored more than 19 points in a game this season. It is the third time in the NFL in the past 10 seasons when an offense has played eight games without hitting 20 points.

Hard to blame Davante Adams. pic.twitter.com/kf92lqhxlg — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 31, 2023

Wasting Adams:

Raider’s star wide receiver Davante Adams had one catch for 11 yards. He was open often, but Garoppolo missed, at least, two connections. Adams has 14 catches for 142 yards and no scores in the past four games. He was clearly frustrated and after the game he said “I don’t know what to say at this moment. I truly don’t.” Adams expresses his feelings openly and it’s clear the Raiders’ offensive woes is eating at him.

Josh watch:

Fans want McDaniels fired right now and it’s understandable. The Raiders have gotten worse. He is just 9-16 as the Raiders’ coach. The word has been Raiders’ owner Mark Davis wants to be patient, but he can’t be pleased, right?

Trades coming?

The NFL trade deadline is at 1 p.m. PT Tuesday. The Raiders have to be sellers right? Will they find a new home for slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, who is not part of the offense. Could Jacobs, a possible free agent after the season, be dealt to a contender? It’s all worth considering for these 3-5 Raiders.

Three takeaways:

The Lions moved the ball at will. But they committed three turnovers deep in Las Vegas’ territory and had to settle for three field goals in the red zone. The Raiders gave up a lot of yards, but they made some plays and the Lions helped them out often.

Gibbs goes off:

Lions’ first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs had his best game of the season. He finished with 152 rushing yards. The Raiders’ defense was game, but the Lions owned the time of possession battle (39:33 to 20:27) and Gibbs simply wore the Raiders’ down. Next up Saquon Barkley of the Giants, who had his best game of the season in Week 8 against the Jets.

More turnover issues:

Garoppolo threw a bad interception after the Raiders recovered a fumble on the Lions’ 26 on a badly thrown pass intended for Davante Adams in the end zone. Garoppolo has thrown an NFL-high nine interceptions even though he has missed two-and-a-half games this season. He threw four interceptions in 10 games with San Francisco last season.

Another good game by Crosby:

Maxx Crosby was masterful on Monday night three weeks ago against the Green Bay Packers and he was strong again in this game. Crosby, who grew up a Lions’ fan and went to Eastern Michigan, was fired up to be playing in Detroit and it showed.

Maxx Crosby rocking the Indiana Pacers Ron Artest jersey walking into Detroit. He might have some bad intentions tonight.#RaiderNation



pic.twitter.com/lc5qzKoQka — Ryan Holmes (@Rholm22) October 30, 2023

Pick 6:

The Lions were cruising with a two-possession lead and were driving toward another score to likely put the game away on their first drive of the third quarter when Jared Goff threw a bad pass and Raiders’ cornerback Marcus Peters took it 75 yards to make it a 26-14 game. It was Peters’ seventh Pick Six in his career. He’s been OK as a Raider, but he does have a knack for the ball.

New backup QB:

Brian Hoyer’s horrendous showing as the starter in Week 7 cost him the backup quarterback job. He is now the emergency quarterback. O’Connell made his debut as the backup Monday night. The fourth-round pick has been the No. 3 quarterback other than when he started in Week 4 and when he was Hoyer’s backup last week. I’d think he will remain the backup for the rest of the season barring injuries.

Robertson starts:

Amik Robertson remained in the starting lineup as he started at an outside cornerback spot even though rookie Jakorian Bennett returned from an injury. Nate Hobbs came back after missing four games with an ankle injury and he played at nickel. Robertson has carved out a role on this defense as the season has progressed. He is a free agent after the season and the Raiders will likely want the fourth-round pick from 2020 back.

Down linebackers:

Luke Masterson started with Divine Deablo out with an ankle injury. Then, Masterson went down with a concussion in the second quarter. Sixth-round pick Amari Burney, making his NFL debut, played in his place. The Raiders need to hope they get healthy quickly at linebacker.