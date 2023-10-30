Raiders-Lions inactives: Daniel Carlson is playing

Standout Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson is active for Monday night’s game at the Detroit Lions.

Carlson was listed as questionable on the Raiders’ injury report Saturday. He practiced on a limited basis Saturday after missing the first two practices of the week. He worked out Monday in pre-game warm ups and felt he could play.

Carlson suffered a groin injury in warm ups prior to the loss at the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but he did play. Kicker James McCourt was elevated from to the practice squad to take Carlson’s place in the game if need be. Receiver DJ Turner was also elevated from the practice squad.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs is active. he was questionable as well. He had missed the previous four games with an ankle injury.

Linebacker Divine Deablo was ruled out Saturday. He hurt his ankle in last week’s loss at Chicago. Linebacker Curtis Bolton was activated from the injured reserve and linebacker Kana’i Mauga was put on the injured reserve and he will be out for, at least, four games,

Here are the Raiders’ inactives for the game:

Aidan O’Connell has replaced veteran Brian Hoyer as the backup quarterback,