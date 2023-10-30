Derek Carr and Darren Waller watch Week 8: Carr shines, Waller suffers injury

The Las Vegas Raiders don’t play until tonight but a couple of former Raiders were in action for our Week 8 edition of Derek Carr and Darren Waller watch. Carr and the New Orleans Saints got a big win as Waller suffered an injury and the New York Giants found a new way to lose.

Derek Carr

Carr Stats: 19/27, 310 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 1 fumble lost

Game result: 38-27, Saints win

Carr had one of his best games as a Saint yesterday as he put together an impressive stat line and only turned the ball over once with a fumble. He had a few nice deep balls like the one seen below, and this was also the team’s highest-scoring game of the season. The Saints also did a much better job of protecting him, allowing just one sack and two quarterback hits.

This was pretty. Derek Carr is capable of the spectacular sometimes pic.twitter.com/gr2MkHG96N — Khaled (@khaled74) October 29, 2023

NFC South Standings

Atlanta 4-4 (-23) New Orleans 4-4 (+17) Tampa Bay 3-4 (-7) Carolina (-72)

Yesterday’s win was huge for New Orleans as Atlanta lost, putting the two teams in a tie for first place in the NFC South. Both squads also have a good chance to head into their Week 11 matchup at 6-4 as the Saints play the Bears and Vikings next, and the Falcons have the Vikings and Cardinals. The Buccaneers aren’t to be forgotten either as they’re a half-game back and play the Texans and Titans over the next couple of weeks.

Darren Waller

Waller Stats: 1 catch, 4 yards

Game result: 13-10 (OT), Giants lose

There’s not much to talk about when it comes to this game as the Giants really just found another way to lose the game late, missing a field goal up three points at the end of regulation to give the Jets a chance to send it to overtime. They netted negative nine passing yards (after sacks) as Waller was ruled out pretty early with a hamstring injury. At the time of writing, there has been no word on how long he’ll be out, but Waller has had several hamstring issues in the past and that’s been a nagging injury for him over the last few years.

NFC East Standings:

Philadelphia 7-1 (+52) Dallas 5-2 (+77) Washington 3-5 (-57) New York 2-6 (-92)

The Giants have been out of the playoff race for a while and yesterday’s loss to the Jets just pushes them further down the standings. New York is just one game back of the No. 1 overall pick, though.