Silver Minings: Week 8 AFC West roundup, Broncos end a long streak of suffering

While the Las Vegas Raiders play on Monday Night Football in Week 8, the rest of the AFC West was in action on Sunday. Let’s take a look at how the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers fared and where the Raiders stand heading into their matchup with the Lions.

Denver Broncos 24 Kansas City Chiefs 9

DEN Stats:

QB Russell Wilson: 12/19, 114 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 8 rushes, 30 rushing yards

RB Javone Williams: 27 carries, 85 yards, 3 catches, 13 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

WR Jerry Jeudy: 2 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD

WR Courtland Sutton: 2 catches 29 yards, 1 TD

LB Alex Singleton: 7 total tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD

EDGE Baron Browning: 4 total tackles, 2 Sacks, 3 QB hits

KC Stats:

QB Patrick Mahomes: 24/38, 241 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 3 rushes, 20 yards, 1 fumble lost

RB Isiah Pacheco: 8 carries, 40 yards

TE Travis Kelce: 6 catches, 58 yards

WR Rashee Rice: 4 catches, 56 yards

LB Drue Tranquil: 11 total tackles, 1 sack

EDGE George Karlaftis: 7 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 TFL, 3 QB hits

The Broncos hadn’t beaten the Chiefs since Patrick Mahomes took over as starting quarterback until yesterday. Turnovers ended up killing Kansas City as they had five on the afternoon and lost their first game since the season opener. Despite the 6-2 record, the Chiefs haven't looked great this season with a lot of one-possession victories. Meanwhile, the Broncos have won two in a row off of the back of their defense. They have a bye and then a big test in two weeks on Monday Night Football against the Bills.

Los Angeles Chargers Chicago Bears

Key Stats:

QB Justin Herbert: 31/40, 298 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT

RB Austin Ekeler: 15 carries, 29 yards, 7 catches, 93 receiving yards 1 TD

WR Keenan Allen: 8 catches, 69 yards

WR Quentin Johnston: 5 catches, 50 yards

LB Eric Kendricks: 10 total tackles, 1 PD

EDGE Joey Bosa: 4 total tackles, 1 sack

If there’s anything from Sunday’s slate of games that should give the Raiders a serious cause for concern it’s that the Bears got destroyed by the Chargers. This game was never close and kind of shows how far off Las Vegas is in the division despite having the same record as Los Angeles.

AFC West Standings:

Kansas City 6-2 (Point differential: +58) Los Angeles 3-4 (+6) Las Vegas 3-4 (-49)* Denver 3-5 (-54)

The Raiders need a win tonight to stay in second place in the division. That will also allow them to get a game back from the Chiefs and pull within two games of the division lead with nine to play.

