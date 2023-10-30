Silver Minings: Week 8 AFC West roundup, Broncos end a long streak of suffering

While the Las Vegas Raiders play on Monday Night Football in Week 8, the rest of the AFC West was in action on Sunday. Let’s take a look at how the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers fared and where the Raiders stand heading into their matchup with the Lions.
Denver Broncos 24 Kansas City Chiefs 9
- QB Russell Wilson: 12/19, 114 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 8 rushes, 30 rushing yards
- RB Javone Williams: 27 carries, 85 yards, 3 catches, 13 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD
- WR Jerry Jeudy: 2 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD
- WR Courtland Sutton: 2 catches 29 yards, 1 TD
- LB Alex Singleton: 7 total tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD
- EDGE Baron Browning: 4 total tackles, 2 Sacks, 3 QB hits
KC Stats:
- QB Patrick Mahomes: 24/38, 241 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 3 rushes, 20 yards, 1 fumble lost
- RB Isiah Pacheco: 8 carries, 40 yards
- TE Travis Kelce: 6 catches, 58 yards
- WR Rashee Rice: 4 catches, 56 yards
- LB Drue Tranquil: 11 total tackles, 1 sack
- EDGE George Karlaftis: 7 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 TFL, 3 QB hits
The Broncos hadn’t beaten the Chiefs since Patrick Mahomes took over as starting quarterback until yesterday. Turnovers ended up killing Kansas City as they had five on the afternoon and lost their first game since the season opener. Despite the 6-2 record, the Chiefs haven't looked great this season with a lot of one-possession victories. Meanwhile, the Broncos have won two in a row off of the back of their defense. They have a bye and then a big test in two weeks on Monday Night Football against the Bills.
Los Angeles Chargers Chicago Bears
- QB Justin Herbert: 31/40, 298 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT
- RB Austin Ekeler: 15 carries, 29 yards, 7 catches, 93 receiving yards 1 TD
- WR Keenan Allen: 8 catches, 69 yards
- WR Quentin Johnston: 5 catches, 50 yards
- LB Eric Kendricks: 10 total tackles, 1 PD
- EDGE Joey Bosa: 4 total tackles, 1 sack
If there’s anything from Sunday’s slate of games that should give the Raiders a serious cause for concern it’s that the Bears got destroyed by the Chargers. This game was never close and kind of shows how far off Las Vegas is in the division despite having the same record as Los Angeles.
AFC West Standings:
- Kansas City 6-2 (Point differential: +58)
- Los Angeles 3-4 (+6)
- Las Vegas 3-4 (-49)*
- Denver 3-5 (-54)
The Raiders need a win tonight to stay in second place in the division. That will also allow them to get a game back from the Chiefs and pull within two games of the division lead with nine to play.
In other Raiders’ links:
- What’s wrong with Raiders’ offense: catch up on this week’s mailbag ahead of the game.
- A Focus on fundamentals: “Las Vegas’ defense should make proper tackling a priority and not trying to punch the ball loose,” via Silver and Black Pride’s Ray Aspuria.
- Raiders receiving trade interest: “The Las Vegas Raiders have had trade calls surrounding wide receiver Hunter Renfrow for weeks, but no deal is imminent. They’ve also received calls on two of their superstars, receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Maxx Crosby, but their answer has been an emphatic no,” per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
- Hunter Renfrow can help: “I feel like I can help,” Renfrow said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Whether it’s this team or whoever it is, I feel like I can help. And I’m excited to do that moving forward.”
Loading comments...