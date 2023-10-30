5 players to keep an eye on during trade deadline: Will Hunter Renfrow finally get moved?

The NFL’s trade deadline is just about here as all transactions must be submitted to the league by Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 1:00 p.m. PT. For the Las Vegas Raiders, that means a few players could be on the move as we dive into who those players might be, why they could be dealt and an estimated return for each.

Hunter Renfrow

For a few weeks now, Hunter Renfrow has been on the trade block as a handful of reports have stated that the Raiders are shopping him. Despite Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler signing Renfrow to a contract extension right after they took the job, the wideout hasn’t been productive with McDaniels and has seen a reduction in playing time recently.

However, that extension is a major roadblock in any trade negotiations as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote that an acquiring team would have to take on a little more than half the $10.82 million in salary and roster bonuses he’s due this year. Fowler also noted that the Raiders weren’t willing to eat any of that money to facilitate a deal getting done, but that was over a week ago so maybe things have changed now that the clock is ticking faster.

Estimated compensation: Conditional 6th-round pick

Josh Jacobs

It feels like Josh Jacobs’ and the organization’s relationship has been on the rocks for a while now. There was the whole saga about not picking up his fifth-year option and then the contract extension struggles that began in the offseason and didn’t end until the final week of training camp. That brings us to the present where Jacobs is on an expensive one-year deal and on pace to have the least productive season of his career.

When Las Vegas began the year with playoff aspirations, it made sense to bring the reigning rushing champ back for another season. However, now that the offense has struggled and the team is closer to a “pretender” than a “contender”, getting what they can for Jacobs and giving Zamir White more opportunities to prove himself seems like the best course of action for the Raiders.

White has only had a handful of carries in his first year and a half with the club, so the front office might as well make room for him to get more touches, giving themselves an opportunity to evaluate the need at the position for the offseason.

Estimated compensation: 4th-round pick

Divine Deablo

After two and a half seasons, it’s hard to imagine that Divine Deablo will be anything more than an average linebacker. That’s what he’s been throughout his tenure in Las Vegas as every time it seems like he’s taking the next step forward, he takes a step back or suffers an injury that hinders his development.

Meanwhile, Luke Masterson has been showing more promise during his limited playing time this season. Also, Kana’i Mauga is a young player who could use more reps and rookie Amari Burney wasn’t even active through the team’s first seven games of the season. So, it might make sense to see if another team needs a linebacker and is interested in Deablo to create more opportunities for a few of the younger players on the depth chart.

Estimated compensation: Conditional 7th-round pick

Austin Hooper

Now that Michael Mayer has taken over as the starting tight end in Las Vegas, Austin Hooper’s role on the team has diminished. Hooper participated in less than 35 percent of the team’s offensive snaps during Weeks 6 and 7, and he’s never drawn more than two targets nor logged over 20 receiving yards in a single game this season. In other words, the Raiders probably wouldn’t miss him much if he wasn’t on the roster anymore.

Also, that would give more opportunities for Jesper Horsted, who has been on the team for a couple of years now but hasn’t had much of an opportunity to show what he can do in the regular season. Along the same lines, Cole Fotheringham had a decent showing in the preseason and is currently on Las Vegas’ practice squad, giving the front office another young tight end to evaluate.

Hooper probably won’t be on the team past this season anyway after signing a one-year deal in the offseason, so the Raiders might as well see if another team will give them something for him.

Estimated compensation: Conditional 7th-round pick

Amik Robertson

Granted, Nate Hobbs’ health could play a factor in how willing the front office is to trade a cornerback since the position is already thin. But Amik Robertson could have some trade value given that he has the versatility to play inside and outside, which could be intriguing for a team looking to add some cornerback depth. Also, he’s been solid this season with just 182 receiving yards allowed on 19 targets along with a couple of clutch plays like a sack against the Patriots and the game-sealing interception against the Packers.

The Raiders also have Tyler Hall who has been a solid nickel corner when called upon over the last two years. Hall could be another guy who benefits from more playing time to close out the year, or rookie Jakorian Bennett could take some more snaps over the slot if need be.

Regardless, the Silver and Black would have options behind Hobbs even if Robertson gets dealt, and Robertson is in a contract year so it would be worth the shot to see if they can get something for him.

Estimated compensation: Conditional 6th-round pick