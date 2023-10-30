Raiders-Lions MNF: open thread and gambling picks

It’s prime time for the Las Vegas Raiders as they’re set to take on the Detroit Lions in the Week 8 edition of Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. PT and the game will air on ESPN.

For those looking to get some skin in the game, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering lines and prop bets for tonight’s action as the spread, total and moneylines are listed below.

Spread: DET -7

O/U: 46.5

DET ML: -345

LV ML: +275

For the injury report, linebackers Kana’i Mauga (knee) and Divine Deablo (ankle) are out for the Raiders while linebacker Curtis Bolton (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve a few days ago and is listed as questionable. Cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle) and kicker Daniel Carlson (right groin) are also questionable. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (back) will be playing and starting tonight.

With McCourt activated, would think Daniel Carlson might not be playing tonight. Could be precautionary. https://t.co/ykI0XPWnlb — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 30, 2023

As for the Lions, guard Jonah Jackson (ankle) and running back David Montgomery (ribs) have been ruled out while center Frank Ragnow (toe/calf) is doubtful. Detroit has several players listed as questionable; defensive lineman Benito Jones (ankle), defensive end Joshua Paschal (knee), linebacker Malcolm Rodriquez (ankle) and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back).

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (illness) was a late add to Detroit’s injury report but will play tonight, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

#Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was added to the injury report Sunday with an illness and listed as questionable, is expected to play tonight against the #Raiders, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 30, 2023

