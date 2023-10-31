Share All sharing options for: Raiders Week 9 opponent: Coverage leading up to game against New York Giants

The Las Vegas Raiders play their ninth game Sunday at home against the New York Giants. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. PT. This is the place to check out our weekly coverage of the Week 9 game. Let’s start by getting to know the Giants:

Record:

The Giants are 2-6 after a 13-10 overtime loss against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Another weak opponent:

The Raiders have faced several teams with more records this season. After a playing a strong opponent in the Detroit Lions in Week 8, the Raiders are back to a seeing a team with a losing record. Can they take advantage?

Old friend reunion:

There may be be a familiar face in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. The Giants, of course, feature standout tight end Darren Waller. The Raiders traded Waller to New York in March for the No. 100 pick in the draft, which turned out to be Cincinnati wide receiver Tre Tucker, However, Waller is dealing with a hamstring injury and he may not play Sunday.

The Last meeting:

The Giants upset the Raiders on Nov. 7, 2021, 23-16 (it wasn’t that close) in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This will be the Giants’ first game in Las Vegas.