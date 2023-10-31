Silver Minings: Daniel Jones cleared to face Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have played several games this season against teams that were missing key players, but it appears they will be playing an opponent this week that is getting a key player back to action.

According to NFL Media, New York Giants Daniel Jones is set to return against the Raiders on Sunday (kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday).

After dealing with left-side weakness, #Giants QB Daniel Jones had been improving. Now, cleared and ready to return.



Our story from Sunday on his symptoms https://t.co/bhm8oV7rHm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2023

Jones hasn’t played since October 8 because of an neck injury. Yet, he is now ready to play against the Raiders. for the 2-6 Giants. Meanwhile, former Raiders’ tight end Darren Waller suffered a hamstring in a 13-10 overtime loss to the New York Jets on Sunday and it is unknown if he will play against the Raiders.

