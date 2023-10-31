 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Daniel Jones cleared to face Raiders

Giants’ quarterback has been dealing with neck issue

Daniel Jones
The Las Vegas Raiders have played several games this season against teams that were missing key players, but it appears they will be playing an opponent this week that is getting a key player back to action.

According to NFL Media, New York Giants Daniel Jones is set to return against the Raiders on Sunday (kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday).

Jones hasn’t played since October 8 because of an neck injury. Yet, he is now ready to play against the Raiders. for the 2-6 Giants. Meanwhile, former Raiders’ tight end Darren Waller suffered a hamstring in a 13-10 overtime loss to the New York Jets on Sunday and it is unknown if he will play against the Raiders.

In other Raiders’ news:

  • Nice, Maxx: Raiders’ star Maxx Crosby is giving a generous donation to his alma mater.
  • In Jimmy G. they trust: The Athletic writes how the Raiders’ trust quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
  • Fantasy time: CBS looked at the fantasy aspect of the Raiders-Lions’ matchup Monday night.

