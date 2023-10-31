 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What they’re saying about Raiders loss to Lions: Offense’s race to 20 points continues

After another embarrassing loss, Raider fans want to know when changes are going to be made

By Matt Holder
Las Vegas Raiders v Detroit Lions
Jimmy Garoppolo
Heading into their Monday Night Football matchup with the Detroit Lions, expectations were pretty low for the Las Vegas Raiders. Truth be told, they’ve been low for a few weeks as the Raiders have been pretty incompetent for the entire season.

But, in typical Silver and Black fashion, they found a new way to disappoint the fanbase.

Las Vegas’ offense infamously hasn’t scored more than 20 points all year and the streak now continues as we’re about to reach the halfway mark with Week 9 approaching. Last night, they hit a new low with just one scoring drive—a Josh Jacobs three-yard touchdown run—to amass just seven points.

That alone would be pretty pathetic, but to rub salt in the wounds, the Raiders’ defense literally scored as many points as the offense with a Marcus Peters pick-six.

For the record, DraftKings Sportsbook had the total set for Las Vegas at 17.5 points heading into the game, which is a ridiculously low number, and the under was always the safe bet.

Rightfully so, Raider Nation is pissed off and wants to see changes. The fanbase has watched half a season of incompetent play yet no changes have been made at quarterback, besides due to injury, nor with the offensive play-caller, nor at head coach. However, a mix-up might be on the horizon...

Below are a few of the highlights from the post-game press conferences and posts/tweets on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

Josh McDaniels was as about benching Jimmy Garoppolo, and his response wasn’t a no...

Garoppolo missed Davante Adams several times, leaving the wideout speechless.

It seems like Josh Jacobs has had it too.

The stats won’t reflect this but the Raiders defense was the only thing keeping them in the game. The Lions had the ball for nearly two-thirds of the game.

Is it time to break out the overhead projector?

Legendary wide receiver Tim Brown has had it, too.

Pretty eye-opening stat line.

The talent is there and McDaniels has his hand-picked quarterback now...

