What they’re saying about Raiders loss to Lions: Offense’s race to 20 points continues

Heading into their Monday Night Football matchup with the Detroit Lions, expectations were pretty low for the Las Vegas Raiders. Truth be told, they’ve been low for a few weeks as the Raiders have been pretty incompetent for the entire season.

But, in typical Silver and Black fashion, they found a new way to disappoint the fanbase.

Las Vegas’ offense infamously hasn’t scored more than 20 points all year and the streak now continues as we’re about to reach the halfway mark with Week 9 approaching. Last night, they hit a new low with just one scoring drive—a Josh Jacobs three-yard touchdown run—to amass just seven points.

That alone would be pretty pathetic, but to rub salt in the wounds, the Raiders’ defense literally scored as many points as the offense with a Marcus Peters pick-six.

For the record, DraftKings Sportsbook had the total set for Las Vegas at 17.5 points heading into the game, which is a ridiculously low number, and the under was always the safe bet.

Rightfully so, Raider Nation is pissed off and wants to see changes. The fanbase has watched half a season of incompetent play yet no changes have been made at quarterback, besides due to injury, nor with the offensive play-caller, nor at head coach. However, a mix-up might be on the horizon...

Below are a few of the highlights from the post-game press conferences and posts/tweets on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

Josh McDaniels was as about benching Jimmy Garoppolo, and his response wasn’t a no...

McDaniels was noncommittal about Garoppolo remaining the starting QB: “I'm not going to talk about that right now.” — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) October 31, 2023

Garoppolo missed Davante Adams several times, leaving the wideout speechless.

Davante Adams "I don't know what to say at this moment. I truly don't." — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 31, 2023

It seems like Josh Jacobs has had it too.

“That ain’t my job.” https://t.co/x24nTFpkRA — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 31, 2023

The stats won’t reflect this but the Raiders defense was the only thing keeping them in the game. The Lions had the ball for nearly two-thirds of the game.

The Raiders defense watching Jimmy G jog back to the sideline pic.twitter.com/OL2cKMuOFZ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 31, 2023

Is it time to break out the overhead projector?

Mark are you listening.. own the mistake and move on.. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/BtH4DvmF3w — Jimmy James aka Raider Duke (@LaJeunesseArt) October 31, 2023

Legendary wide receiver Tim Brown has had it, too.

@Raiders i can't remember the last time I intentionally didn't watch the end of a Raiders game. Tonight was too tough to watch. Not because I'm embarrass but I feel their pain. Literally!! This is not a situation that can be 'talked' out of! You gotta play your way out! — Tim Brown (@81TimBrown) October 31, 2023

Pretty eye-opening stat line.

The Lions pass D is ranked 23rd in yards/game, the #Raiders with Davante Adams, Jakboi Meyers, Hunter Renfrow and Michael Mayer had 126 yards while Josh Jacobs was the leading receiver



Get Josh McDaniels as far away from Las Vegas as humanly and quickly as possible — Tristen Kuhn (@KuhnTristen) October 31, 2023

The talent is there and McDaniels has his hand-picked quarterback now...