Raiders don’t make trade deadline deals: What it means

Trade rumors have swirled around the Las Vegas Raiders for weeks as the deadline approached.

There was chatter the Raiders could be buyers, in the pass-rush market. There were rumors that they would trade big-money and little-used slot wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and there even talk the team could trade standouts, Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby and Josh Jacobs.

In the end, though, the NFL trade deadline passed Tuesday afternoon with the 3-5 Raiders being neither buyers nor sellers as they did not make a deal.

What does it mean?

It means the team will try to get back in the playoff race or then figure things out in the offseason.

Most of real trade talk surrounding around Renfrow. There were reportedly teams interested, but his remaining salary this season was a hinderance.

Now, unless Renfrow becomes a bigger part of the offense in the final nine games or if there is a regime change that likes Renfrow, it may be likely Renfrow will be traded, cut or be asked to take a pay cut in the offseason. He has 11.1 million in non-guaranteed money. He has received his guarantees from a contract extension he signed prior to last season.

The Raiders barely have been playing Renfrow, who had 103 catches in 2021 under the previous regime. He had 10 catches for 92 yards in eight games. He did play 61 percent of the offensive snaps Monday at the Lions. It was his highest percentage of snaps since Week 2.

Maybe the Raiders will use him more now that he will remain with the team for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Bleacher Report reported that Adams asked the Raiders about the possibility of a trade earlier this month. Yet, he has recently said he didn’t want to leave and there were other reports Tuesday, saying he did not ask for a trade.

Regardless, Adams, who turns 31 in December, is with the Raiders for the rest of the season, at least. We will see what happens in the offseason, but the reality is Adams’ contract makes it difficult for him to be removed from the roster until after the 2024 season.

Along with Renfrow, Jacobs’ future has to be considered in question. The Raiders can try to give him an extension, franchise tag him or let him walk in free agency. The 2022 NFL rushing yardage king is having a down season with 408 rushing yards. He is averaging 3.1 yards a carry this season compared to 4.9 yards a tote in 2022.

But for now, all of these potential decisions will be tabled to the offseason with the Raiders’ decision to not be dealers Tuesday.