Silver Minings: Maxx Crosby needs help part 2

Last week, we looked at how little help Las Vegas Raiders star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby is getting this season from his fellow pass-rushers.

Well, it’s getting worse. No pass-rusher in the NFL is carrying the load for his defense when it comes to pressuring the quarterback (the primary task of a pass-rusher) than Crosby. According to the below tweet, Crosby leads the NFL in the highest percentage of his team’s pressures through the first four games of the season. Crosby has accounted for 42 percent of the Raiders’ pressures this season so far. No other player has accounted for more than 34 percent. Here’s the leader list:

Players with the highest % of their team's pressures this season:



1. Maxx Crosby (42%)

2. Aaron Donald (34%)

3. Myles Garrett (33%)

4. Dexter Lawrence (33%)

5. Aidan Hutchinson (30%) — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) October 2, 2023

Oh, and there’s this from his Week 4 performance:

Highest-graded defenders in Week 4 pic.twitter.com/Ay0vHWslBU — PFF (@PFF) October 3, 2023

Crosby is a great (underrated too), but he needs help now.

