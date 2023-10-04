 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Maxx Crosby needs help part 2

Star pass-rusher is doing it by himself

By Bill Williamson
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Chargers
Maxx Crosby
Last week, we looked at how little help Las Vegas Raiders star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby is getting this season from his fellow pass-rushers.

Well, it’s getting worse. No pass-rusher in the NFL is carrying the load for his defense when it comes to pressuring the quarterback (the primary task of a pass-rusher) than Crosby. According to the below tweet, Crosby leads the NFL in the highest percentage of his team’s pressures through the first four games of the season. Crosby has accounted for 42 percent of the Raiders’ pressures this season so far. No other player has accounted for more than 34 percent. Here’s the leader list:

Oh, and there’s this from his Week 4 performance:

Crosby is a great (underrated too), but he needs help now.

