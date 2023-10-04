Raiders at the quarter pole

We’re basically at the quarter point of the 2023 NFL season (this 17-game thing messes with the math) let’s take a quick review of the 1-3 Raiders and where they stand with three quarters of the season remaining.

Quick summary of the first quarter:

Same old thing. The Raiders are 1-3 for the second time in two seasons under Josh McDaniels. The defense is still bad and the offense has regressed. Not great.

Offensive MVP:

Davante Adams, however, is great. The superstar wide receiver has been a huge bright spot. He produces no matter who is his quarterback and he’s a great leader. Adams has 33 catches for 397 yards and three touchdowns. He’s on pace for another All-Pro season. The Raiders can’t waste this guy’s presence.

Defensive MVP:

Like Adams, Maxx Crosby is a star. Could you imagine this defense without him? Crosby is an elite performer and an absolute star. He has four of the Raiders’ six sacks this season.

Rookie of the quarter:

It’s slim pickings. Eight of the Raiders’ nine rookies have played, but none have made a big impact. But, if I have to pick someone, I would go would fourth-round pick, cornerback Jakorian Bennett. His playing time dwindled to 40 percent in Week 4 after he played almost every snap in the first three weeks. He has struggled at times in coverage and with penalties, but, the reality is, he has been the most productive in this class so far.

Best surprise:

Right guard Greg Van Roten has been pretty good in pass protection. The journeyman was signed from Buffalo to compete for a roster spot. But he’s been locked in as a starter.

Worst surprise:

The running game made the Raiders’ offense go last season as Josh Jacobs led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards. Yet, the ground game has been stuck in neutral in 2023 so far. Opposing defenses are stacking the box and, for the most part, stopping the running game. It needs to change now.

This tough schedule thing hasn't developed. Their first 4 opponents are combined 8-8. Their next four opponents are 6-10. These are winnable games. — Bill Williamson (@BWilliamsonNFL) October 3, 2023

Bold prediction for next quarter:

The Raiders (who have played just one game against a team with a winning record so far and were blown out) play teams with a combined record of 6-10 in the next four games. If they can beat the 2-2 Packers at home, the Raiders have a chance to win three in a row with games against the New England Patriots (1-3) and Chicago Bears (0-4) next. Prediction: They go 2-2 and are 3-5 heading into the next quarter.