TNF Bears-Commanders: Open thread and gambling picks

The Chicago Bears play at the Washington Commanders at 5:15 p.m. PT on Amazon Prime for the Week 5 edition of Thursday Night Football. This will be an interesting matchup that features two young quarterbacks who are looking to make a name for themselves on a national stage in Justin Fields and Sam Howell.

For those looking to get some skin in the game, DraftKings Sportsbook has lines and prop bets available for the game as the spread, total and money lines can be found below.

Spread: WAS -6

O/U: 44.5

WAS ML: -270

CHI ML: +220

For some injury information, the Bears have ruled the following players out; cornerback Jaylon Johnson, safety Eddie Jackson and wide receiver Chase Claypool. Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins and safety Jaquan Brisker were listed as questionable on Chicago’s final injury report of the week.

No one has been ruled out for the Commanders but running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. is questionable. Cornerbacks Jartavius Martin, Benjamin St-Juste and Christian Holmes were listed on the team’s final injury report but have an ‘unspecified’ game status, and the same goes for wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson.

