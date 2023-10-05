 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Red-zone woes continue

Raiders still haven’t figured out who to punch the ball into end zone

By Bill Williamson
Josh McDaniels
The Las Vegas Raiders have many problems on offense through the first four games of the season.

In short, the biggest issue, of course, is Las Vegas isn’t scoring enough. It has scored just 62 points this season and haven’t scored more than 18 points in a game.

One of the reasons why the Raiders can score is their continued problems in the red zone.

Yes, it’s been an issue for years and it’s still a problem in 2023. According to TeamRankings.com, the Raiders are tied for 24th in the NFL this season with a 46.15 percent success rate in the red zone. They were successful 48.94 inside the opponent’s 20 when it came to reaching the end zone last season.

Again, the issues are plentiful for Josh McDaniels’ offense, but the same red-zone problems remain.

