Silver Minings: Red-zone woes continue

The Las Vegas Raiders have many problems on offense through the first four games of the season.

In short, the biggest issue, of course, is Las Vegas isn’t scoring enough. It has scored just 62 points this season and haven’t scored more than 18 points in a game.

One of the reasons why the Raiders can score is their continued problems in the red zone.

plays inside the red zone this year:



85 - Dallas Cowboys

84

83

82

81

80

79

78

77

76

75

74

73

72

71

70

69

68

67

66

65

64

63

62

61

60

59

58

57

56

55

54 - San Francisco 49ers

53 - Buffalo Bills

52 - Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

51

50 - Miami Dolphins

49

48

47 - Seattle… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 4, 2023

Yes, it’s been an issue for years and it’s still a problem in 2023. According to TeamRankings.com, the Raiders are tied for 24th in the NFL this season with a 46.15 percent success rate in the red zone. They were successful 48.94 inside the opponent’s 20 when it came to reaching the end zone last season.

Again, the issues are plentiful for Josh McDaniels’ offense, but the same red-zone problems remain.

In other Raiders’ news: