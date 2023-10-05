Silver Minings: Red-zone woes continue

The Las Vegas Raiders have many problems on offense through the first four games of the season.
In short, the biggest issue, of course, is Las Vegas isn’t scoring enough. It has scored just 62 points this season and haven’t scored more than 18 points in a game.
One of the reasons why the Raiders can score is their continued problems in the red zone.
plays inside the red zone this year:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 4, 2023
85 - Dallas Cowboys
84
83
82
81
80
79
78
77
76
75
74
73
72
71
70
69
68
67
66
65
64
63
62
61
60
59
58
57
56
55
54 - San Francisco 49ers
53 - Buffalo Bills
52 - Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers
51
50 - Miami Dolphins
49
48
47 - Seattle…
Yes, it’s been an issue for years and it’s still a problem in 2023. According to TeamRankings.com, the Raiders are tied for 24th in the NFL this season with a 46.15 percent success rate in the red zone. They were successful 48.94 inside the opponent’s 20 when it came to reaching the end zone last season.
Again, the issues are plentiful for Josh McDaniels’ offense, but the same red-zone problems remain.
In other Raiders’ news:
- This would be interesting: Ckeck out where SB Nation’s current 2024 mock draft have the Raiders picking (and taking).
- Honors: He is PFF”s first-quarter all-pro team.
- Mail call: The Athletic has a Raiders’ mailbag.
Loading comments...