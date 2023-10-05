Silver and Black Pride’s Week 5 Pick’em competition: Davante Adams faces old friends on Monday Night Football

Well, the Las Vegas Raiders are running out of time as they head into their Week 5 Monday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers with a 1-3 record and an offense that can’t even score 20 points. But at least we have our Silver and Black Pride pick’em challenge to look forward to and hopefully, you’re still in the running after the first month of the season.

Our competition is brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook, and Draftkings has gambling lines available for every game this weekend. The line for the Raiders game has fluctuated a bit during the week but Las Vegas has consistently been a small underdog to the Packers.

For a few other notable games this weekend, the Denver Broncos are slight favorites in the Nathaniel Hackett Bowl against the New York Jets, and the San Francisco 49ers are about a field goal favorite in the biggest game of the week against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

As for our competition, below is a look at where the writers stand after Week 4.

Matt Holder 42-22 (66%) Bill Williamson 42-22 (66%) Ray Aspuria 40-23 (63%)

Our writers had a pretty impressive week overall as all of us cracked double-digits with our picks. However, I was the least impressive picker of the bunch with 11 winners and Bill managed to go 13-3 to pull even with me in the overall standings. Ray also gained some ground with 12 correct picks, so it’s a stiff competition after four weeks.

Community Standings

1. Duckman82 46-18

t2. SacBomber03 45-19

t2. 21Lefty21 45-19

t2. Wjdb#1972 45-19

t2. Chrome&Onyx 45-19

t6. Dirty Harry 44-20

t6. Hot Mo 44-20

t6. The Crosby Show 44-20

t6. Sci-Town MA Raiders 44-20

t6. uncleRaider 44-20

Week 4 Top Pickers

t1. Knoxian 15-1

t1. RaiderRich25 15-1

t3. Dirty Harry 14-2

t3. J LeFavi 14-2

t3. Running With the Night 14-2

t3. MichaelMatto

A big shout-out is in order for Knoxian and RaiderRich25 as they only got one game wrong last week! That was much needed for those two as they’ve been quiet so far but are now creeping in on the overall top 10. We also have another new leader in Duckman82 who has been pretty steady so far this season and had 12 correct picks in Week 4.

Dirty Harry also deserves some recognition for picking 14 winners and pulling within two games of the overall lead. We had 58 people get at least 10 picks correct so another impressive showing by the community!

Best of luck to everyone! Don’t forget to make your picks and may your picks be good!