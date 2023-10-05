Submit your Week 5 mailbag questions!

Things are looking pretty grim for the Las Vegas Raiders heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. The Raiders’ 1-3 record through the first month of the season is disappointing, to say the least. And judging from posts and videos on social media, it seems like the fanbase has just about had it with head coach Josh McDaniels.

It definitely seems like we’re in some dark times in Las Vegas, so here’s your chance to air out your grievances/frustrations and get some questions answered. Of course, anything about the game is, fair game, but feel free to fire away about the offseason and/or NFL Draft if that’s on your mind. I promise this is a safe space!

Send your questions my way by either dropping a comment in the comments section below, tweeting at me (@MHolder95) or via email at SBPQuestions1@gmail.com. I’ll follow up with another column in the coming days.

