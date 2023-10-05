Injury news: Jimmy Garoppolo practices, Davante Adams and Nate Hobbs don’t

While the Las Vegas Raiders haven’t released an official injury report yet, head coach Josh McDaniels spoke to the media ahead of the team’s first practice for the week and said quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will practice today but wide receiver Davante Adams and cornerback Nate Hobbs won't.

#Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said QB Jimmy Garoppolo is still in the concussion protocol, but will practice today. WR Davante Adams (shoulder) won't practice. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 5, 2023

McDaniels said #Raiders CB Nate Hobbs (ankle) also won't practice today. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 5, 2023

Garoppolo suffered a concussion against the Pittsburgh Steelers a couple of weeks ago, and while he was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday, he didn’t end up making the trip to Los Angeles last Sunday. Rookie Aidan O’Connell filled in as the Raiders’ starting quarterback and went 24 of 39 for 238 yards and no touchdowns with one interception and two lost fumbles.

Since Jimmy G is still in concussion protocol, he’ll likely be limited again in today’s practice, so who is starting on Sunday between him and O’Connell is still up in the air. However, McDaniels did say earlier this week that if Garoppolo is healthy, he’ll be under center.

Adams suffered a shoulder injury in the first half against the Chargers, which caused him to leave the game for a bit. But he returned in the second half and went on to have eight catches for 75 yards while playing through the pain. The wideout sitting out today is likely more precautionary than anything as he surely wants to suit up against his old team on Monday night, but his status will be worth monitoring during the week.

As for Hobbs, he wasn’t listed on Las Vegas’ Week 4 injury report until Friday when he popped up with an ankle issue that ended up forcing him to sit out of the contest. Cornerback Amik Robertson filled in for Hobbs and played well with a couple of tackles, one for loss, and a solid 65.2 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Silver and Black Pride will update this story with any new information when the Raiders officially release their injury report. Check back later for more details.