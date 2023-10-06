Raiders-Packers Week 5: 5 things to watch

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Green Bay Packers on Monday night with a 5:15 p.m. PT kickoff.

Let’s look at five keys to a Raiders’ victory:

Get to Jordan Love:

The Packers’ offensive line struggled in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions’ pass-rush. First-year starting quarterback Jordan Love was sacked five times. The Raiders’ pass-rush came alive a bit in Week 4 against the Chargers. It needs to have to have the same type of attack in this game because the opportunity will be there.

Protect quarterback:

Football can be weird, just look at the Raiders’ offensive line’s pass protection. In the first two games, Las Vegas was the only team not to allow a sack. However, in the past two weeks, the Raiders’ offensive line has allowed 11 sacks. That’s unacceptable and it has to improve immediately.

Tackle consistently:

The Raiders had big tackling issues in Week 4 at the Chargers, especially in the first half. Several Las Vegas defenders were taking terrible angles or simply weren’t wrapping up. The result was the Chargers ripped off several big runs. The Packers will eat the Raiders alive if defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and his staff doesn’t fix this issue.

Continue to get Josh Jacobs involved:

Raiders’ standout running back Josh Jacobs isn’t all the way back, but he showed flashes of his old self in Week 4. He had 58 yards on 17 carries against the Chargers, but he added 81 yards on a team-high eight receptions. Feeding Jacobs either on the ground or in the air works. And it has to continue this week.

Be better on third down:

The Raiders were 1 of 11 on third down against the Chargers. That’s clearly awful and unacceptable. Games cannot be won that way. Las Vegas has to find a way to extend and sustain drives against Green Bay.