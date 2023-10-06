Raiders-Packers: Best prop bets, it’s Josh Jacobs’ time to shine

We’re getting into ‘fade me’ territory for these prop bets as I’ll be chasing some losses—which isn’t a good idea—this week as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football in Week 5.

The game will kickoff at 5:15 p.m. PT and air on CBS. Below is a look at Silver and Black Pride’s best prop bets for the matchup and all odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Packers Best Prop Bets

Josh Jacobs, 125+ Rush & Rec Yards & 1+ Rush TD (+400)

Technically, this is a weekly special on DraftKings and not a prop bet, but it functions pretty much the same way. The Raiders finally got Josh Jacobs involved in the passing game last week as he finished with 139 total yards and had had his first rushing touchdown of the season. Their offense was at its best when Aidan O’Connell was checking it down to him and I’d expect them to build on that moving forward. Also, Green Bay has struggled to contain running backs this year as they average giving up 100 yards on the ground and about 50 through the air to the position per game this season. The Packers gave up three rushing touchdowns to David Montgomery last week too, so I really like this as a good value bet.

Raiders, Under 22.5 points (-112)

To be honest, this bet is one you just have to take until the Raiders prove you wrong. Las Vegas hasn’t scored more than 20 points in a game yet this season and Green Bay has held two out of their four opponents below the mark above. Also, the Packers have had extra time to prepare and I don’t trust Josh McDaniels enough to make adjustments that will allow the Silver and Black to score three or more touchdowns and/or a field goal.

Either team, Successful 2-point conversion (+300)

Both teams have had some weird games lately where they’ve had to go for two. Against the Lions, the cheeseheads fell into a hole where they were down 24 and had to chase points for the entire second half. The week before versus the Saints, they went with the analytics play when trailing by 14 in the fourth quarter by going for two on their first touchdown to make it a six-point game instead of seven. As for the Raiders, they’re only a couple of weeks removed from converting their first two-point attempt in a long time, so let’s roll the dice and take a value bet here!