Raiders-Packers: How has Jordan Love looked as a starter?

Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season brings a Super Bowl II rematch as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. Ahead of the game, Justis Mosqueda of Acme Packing Company was kind enough to answer a few questions about the Packers for Raider Nation.

Q: What are your initial thoughts on Jordan Love in his first season as the full-time starter? What have his strengths and weaknesses been so far?

A: He’s a young quarterback. About one of every five plays goes completely off the rails because of how young this offense is overall right now. The team is taking a lot of shots downfield, too, which hasn’t been helping his completion percentage. I would say that his best trait right now is his ability to look off safeties or his ability to improvise. His weakness is the consistency of his deep ball.

Q: Romeo Doubs has had a pretty good start to the season with 20 catches for 223 yards and three touchdowns. Can you give us a brief description of his game, and has he emerged as the No. 1 wide receiver in Green Bay?

A: He has really strong hands, which helps him get a lot of targets. Against the Saints in Week 3, the Packers seemed perfectly content with throwing contested balls his way. Ultimately, that led to the go-ahead score to give them the win. He’s not a burner, but he’s the team’s top target when coverage is tight across the board.

Q: It seems like the Packers’ offensive line is pretty beat up right now. How do you think they match up with the Raiders’ defensive line?

A: Maybe I’m misinformed, but I’m not really worried about anyone on the Raiders’ defensive front other than Maxx Crosby. Last week, the Packers’ left side of the offensive line was injured enough to miss the game. The hope is that left guard Elgton Jenkins returns to the lineup this week.

The right side was injured, too, but played through injury. Right guard Jon Runyan Jr. was seen in a walking boot after the game, and right tackle Zach Tom was battling through a knee injury from the week prior. Hopefully, they’ll be healthier with the extended rest coming off of Thursday Night Football.

4) If you were Josh McDaniels, how would you attack Green Bay’s defense?

A: Just run the ball, baby! The Packers are 32nd in run defense under defensive coordinator Joe Barry. They’re 32nd under head coach Matt LaFleur. They’re 32nd under general manager Brian Gutekunst. Run the hell out of the ball.

5) The line on DraftKings Sportsbook has fluctuated a bit but has stayed within a field goal all week and currently sits at GB -1. How do you see this one playing out and are there any other bets you’d take?

A: I’m gonna roll with the Packers just because of how your offensive line has struggled to block up the run. Between that and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo still being in the concussion protocol, I’m just really uncertain about your offense. As far as other bets go, give me Aaron Jones overs. Apparently, he’s going to come off of his pitch count this week.