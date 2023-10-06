Silver Minings: Tom Brady’s deal to become owner has been stalled

The Las Vegas Raiders are struggling on the field. However, the head coach's old quarterback as an offensive coordinator has been working out a deal with the Raiders.

Tom Brady and Mark Davis are collaborating on him becoming a minority owner of the Raiders franchise. It has been in the works since last season but recently ran into a hurdle slowing progress.

The NFL is skeptical of the deal for Brady. They believe the discounted price is too little for the former Super Bowl Champion. The Washington Post gave a breakdown of what is holding up the owners.

A second person with knowledge of the deliberations said approval of the deal is hung up over several issues, including the discounted price. Those two people and a third person familiar with the process said that, barring a last-minute change, NFL team owners are not expected to ratify Brady’s deal to become a Raiders part-owner at their meeting scheduled for Oct. 17-18 in New York.

As reported by the Washington Post, Davis is selling about 5-10% of the football team to Brady. Just this week, he finished his deal to become the Las Vegas Aces WBNA franchise owner with Davis.

