SB Nation Reacts: 3 percent of Raiders fans are confident in the team’s direction

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost three in a row after the 24-17 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers. It is the second year in a row they started 1-3 with both wins to the Denver Broncos. The Green Bay Packers come to town Monday with the Raiders looking to end the losing streak.

Fans started to get restless with the team not looking like a contender. Josh McDaniels is feeling the heat from Raider Nation as he is now 7-14 coaching the franchise. Mark Davis has given him confidence, but fans want to see more on the field.

In this week's SB Nation Reacts, we ask fans for their confidence in the team going forward. The results that came back were not pretty. Only 3% of Raiders fans believe in the team's direction.

This is the lowest number we have seen with this survey. It displays how much doom and gloom has taken over Raider Nation. Hopefully, there is a bounce-back game this week vs. a mediocre Green Bay Packers team.