Jimmy Garoppolo cleared to play Monday against Packers

As expected, Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and is now set to play Monday night at home against the Green Bay Packers.

This was an expected step as Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday that the quarterback in the final stages of the protocol. He has been in it since a Week 3 23-18 home defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers 12 days ago. Garoppolo, who had a league-high six interceptions in three games, missed last Sunday’s Week 4 24-17 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie Aidan O’Connell played in that game in Garoppolo’s absence.

Meanwhile, while the Raiders received good news with Garoppolo’s return, there still is some injury concern surrounding the team. Superstar wide receiver Davante Adams missed a second straight practice Friday with a shoulder injury and cornerback Nate Hobbs remained out with a knee issue.

Adams hurt his shoulder against the Chargers, but returned to the game. He said after the game he was in pain. Because he played through it, he probably has a good chance to play against the Packers, the team that traded him to the Raiders on Monday if he hasn’t had a setback. He did talk to the media Wednesday, which is a good sign.

Hobbs missed practice last Friday and didn’t play against the Chargers. The Raiders will practice Saturday and release their final injury report before the game, so there could be more information on both Adams and Hobbs.