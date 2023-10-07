Silver Minings: Raiders-Packers predictions

Happy Saturday and it’s that time of the week again.

Predictions time.

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Green Bay Packers on Monday night (kickoff is set at 5:15 p.m. PT). The Raiders are 1-1 and the Packers are 2-2.

There is likely going to be a ton of Cheeseheads in Allegiant Stadium, so it’s going to be challenges for the Raiders.

I see another fairly low-scoring game and and a close one. But, look, the Raiders have lost three straight games. I don’t think I can pick them right now, although this game is winnable as well are the next two games, at home against the New England Patriots and on the road at the Chicago Bears. So, the Raiders can get well soon.

As for this game, I’m going with Packers 23, Raiders 20.

Now, it’s your turn. Give us your game predictions in the comment section below.

