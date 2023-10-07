Raiders-Packers Week 5: The meeting of the Carlson brothers

They won’t literally being going head-to-head as in face mask to face mask, however, the Monday Night Football meeting between the brothers Carlson will be intriguing nonetheless.

Older brother Daniel Carlson has earned the moniker of sniper for the Las Vegas Raiders while younger brother Anders is fast approaching earning a similar accuracy-based nickname for the Green Bay Packers. Both are perfect on field goal attempts and extra point this season — Daniel 4 for 4 and 6 for 6 on both; Anders 5 for 5 and 9 for 9 — as they make the best of their respective opportunities.

The one area where the older brother is excelling compared to the younger sibling is on kickoffs. Of his 15 kickoffs, 11 of Daniel’s boots have resulted in a touchback, good for a 73.3 percent rate. Anders, on the other hand, has 20 kickoffs with only 11 resulting in touchbacks, a 55 percent rate.

The tight-knit brothers often share wisdom and help one another as their respective careers progress. And Daniel provided some insight on what to expect when the Packers come to Las Vegas to go toe-to-toe with the Raiders.

“Obviously, we’ll give each other a big hug but especially with the NFL, kickers get to kind of warm up next to each other,” Carlson told Raiders.com. “I don’t know if I’m going to try to big brother him and kick one yard farther than him or make it a competition.

“At the end of the day, each of us is just trying to help our team get points. It’s not necessarily a head-on-head competition or anything but much like when we kick in the offseason against each other, each of us wants to have a better day. Hopefully I go perfect, and he goes perfect, and hopefully I just have a lot more extra points and maybe he has a couple of field goals if anything.”

The similarities between the Carlson brothers is hard to ignore. Both are 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds and ended up at Auburn. And both had/have the opportunity to call Rich Bisaccia their special teams coach — Daniel with the Raiders and Anders currently with the Packers. If there’s someone who can be described as an authority on the brothers, it’s Bisaccia.

“They’re very similar with the ability to have a big leg and a big kick,” Bisaccia told Green Bay media. “I think the thing that’s been good for Anders is that some of the difficulties that Daniel has had, Anders has had the opportunity to learn from. I think that’s the one thing probably that he’s taken from his brother.”

Those difficulties were accuracy.

The elder Carlson was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and drew the ire of then-head coach Mike Zimmer after going 1 for 4 on field goal attempts. He was released and found a home with the then-Oakland Raiders where Daniel proved to be powerful and accurate. A down year in 2019 (where Daniel went 19 of 26) proved to be an aberration as he’s held field goal percentages of 94.3, 93, 91.9, and currently 100 percent since then.

How Daniel eventually developed resulted in former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, who drafted Carlson, to say this last August:

Former #Vikings GM Rick Spielman says the player he regrets cutting the most in his career is Daniel Carlson



pic.twitter.com/gBOGfVTYQL — Adam Patrick (@Str8_Cash_Homey) August 23, 2022

Daniel imparting what he learned during the struggles and successes of his NFL career have certainly taken with Anders. He’s come into the league with the same powerful and accurate leg that has Bisaccia and the Packers beaming. Ditto for older brother Daniel.

But come Monday night, when Green Bay hits the field inside Allegiant Stadium to take on Las Vegas, perhaps some of the childhood antics between the two Carlson brothers will surface.

“I think it’s like most typical brother households where we would fight, and I would pick on him a little bit and beat him up a little bit,” Daniel said. “So hopefully we can carry that over to gameday and we can beat their team up a little bit and beat him up a little bit on that.”