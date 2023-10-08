Silver Minings: Davante Adams ruled questionable for Monday vs. the Packers

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing to face the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. It will be the Raider's second primetime game this season after a loss Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.

It was set up for a reunion for Raiders star receiver Davante Adams. One of the bright spots for the Raiders offense Adams continues to produce at a high level. However, an injury last week vs the Los Angeles Chargers could keep him on the sideline.

On Saturday, the final injury report was released. Adams was ruled questionable for the matchup. It could be the first game he has missed a Raider since joining in 2022.

#Raiders WR Davante Adams (shoulder), CB Jakorian Bennett (hamstring/shoulder) and CB David Long Jr. (ankle) are all questionable to play Monday against the Packers. CB Nate Hobbs (ankle) is OUT. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 7, 2023

The Raiders need Adams to be successful on offense. When he went out vs the Chargers the offense couldn't get past the 50-yard line with two turnovers. He is vital to the offense putting points on the board.

With the return of Garoppolo missing Adams could make it tough on him versus a good pass rush. Hopefully, Adams can suit up.

