Raiders open as 2.5-point favorites in Week 6 vs. the New England Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered their third loss in a row after showing grit fighting in a division battle vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

Raiders head home Monday to meet with the Green Bay Packers. It will be the Raiders first game on Monday Night Football.



The following week the Raiders face the New England Patriots for another reunion for Josh McDaniels. His former team is struggling right now, with even the defense struggling for the first time in years.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 6 action, with the Raiders opening as 2.5-point favorites at home against the Packers next Sunday with an O/U of 42.5

Week 6 has a first slate of bye weeks with teams missing in action. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Miami Dolphins as 14.5-point favorites over the Carolina Panthers.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Patriots

Moneyline: Raiders -148, Patriots + 124

Opening point spread: -2.5

Opening point total: 42.5

For the full list of Week 6 opening odds around the league, visit our friends at DK Nation.