Raiders-Packers game open thread and gambling picks

For the first time since leaving the Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams gets to face his old team as the Raiders and Packers square off on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. PT on ESPN.

For those interested in placing some wagers on tonight’s game, DraftKings Sportsbook has lines and prop bets available as the spread, total and money lines are listed below.

Spread: LV -2.5

O/U: 45.5

LV ML: -130

GB ML: +110

For a few injury notes, cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle) has been ruled out for the Raiders while Adams (shoulder), cornerbacks Jakorian Bennett (hamstring and shoulder) and David Long Jr. (ankle) are all questionable.

As for the Packers, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle), safety Zayne Anderson (hamstring), running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) and cornerback Eric Stokes (foot) are out, while cornerback Jaire Alexander (back) is expected to play, and safety Rudy Ford (oblique) is questionable.

