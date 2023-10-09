Raiders-Packers recap: Las Vegas wins a low-scoring affair

It wasn’t pretty (or easy), but the Las Vegas Raiders won a close game between two teams that struggle on offense as they beat the Green Bay Packers 17-13 at Allegiant Stadium on Monday night.

Let’s take a look at the key aspects of the game:

Records: The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-3. The Green Bay Packers are 2-3.

What it means:

The Raiders, who snapped an eight-game losing streak to Green Bay and beat it for the first time since 1987 when they were based in Los Angeles, are in third place the AFC West and have a chance to get right. Four of their next five games are against teams with a losing record.

Turning point:

After a missed Daniel Carlson field goal, the Packers were driving in the final minute. But the Raiders won it when Amik Robertson caught a ball in the end zone that Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw up for grabs. Game over.

Injury report:

Rookie wide receiver Tre Tucker left the game with a knee injury in the second quarter. Raiders’ pass-rusher Malcolm Koonce went down and was grabbing his knee in the third quarter. He limped off the field. Cornerback Tyler Hall went to the locker room in the fourth quarter,

What’s next: The Raiders host the 1-4 New England Patriots on Sunday. Kickoff is 1:05 p.m. PT.