Raiders vs. Packers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. PT, here’s everything you need to know on how to watch the game

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Green Bay Packers
Packers fans
Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

It’s another home prime-time game for the Las Vegas Raiders and it will likely be another game in which they must overcome the noise supplied by the fans of the opposing team as they host the Green Bay Packers on “Monday Night Football.”

Packers’ fans travel as well as any fan base in sports. So, after three straight home games (dating back to last season) against the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers, it’s going to be another game at home with plenty of opposing colors in the stands.

Here is all you need to know about the game:

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 1-3, the Packers are 2-2.

TV Schedule

Date: Monday, Oct. 9, 2023

Time: 5:15 p.m. PT

Channel: ESPN, ABC

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters.

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

  • Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)
  • Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It’s always nice at Allegiant Stadium.

Betting: Packers -2.5, 44.5 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

