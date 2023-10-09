Raiders-Packers Week 6: Defense bails out offense, Josh McDaniels

The Las Vegas Raiders survived a 17-13 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. Let’s look at some keys to the game:

Defense wins it:

It’s been a while, but the Raiders’ defense won the game for them. Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love certainly helped them out with three interceptions. Aaron Rodgers replacement looks lost.

#Raiders with an INT in final 1:00 to preserve 1-score lead in last 20 seasons:

Amik Robertson tonight

Karl Joseph vs Chargers 2019

Nate Allen vs Titans 2015

Charles Woodson vs Browns 2015

Neiko Thorpe vs Ravens 2015

Michael Huff vs Texans 2011

Nnamdi Asomugha vs Bengals 2009 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 10, 2023

Still, the Packers had a chance in the final seconds but Love threw one up for grabs in the end zone. Amik Robertson came down with the game-winning pick. The Raiders now have four takeaways in the past two games after not getting any in the first three weeks.

Offense still struggling:

The Raiders’ still haven’t scored more than 18 points in a game. Jimmy Garoppolo was shaky at times, the running game is still not operating at a high level and the offensive line is not protecting Garoppolo well. Garoppolo threw his seventh interception in four games and the Raiders have allowed 44 points off of turnovers this season.

INT! Jimmy Garoppolo right to Rudy Fordpic.twitter.com/RAP1d64Mmshttps://t.co/uANqM4kF7G — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 10, 2023

Oh, Josh:

Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels was bailed out by Robertson. He, once again, made multiple questionable in-game decisions. In the first half, he failed to call a time out late when Las Vegas was getting the ball back, killing a lot of clock. Late in the game, he opted for a field goal instead of going for it on fourth and two in Green Bay territory. The field goal was missed, setting up a potential game-winning drive by Green Bay. if the Packers weren’t so putrid, McDaniels would be feeling the pressure again

Winnable stretch:

The 2-3 Raiders can get in the playoff hunt. They play teams with losing records in four of the next five games, starting with the 1-4 New England Patriots at home in Week 6 and the 1-4 Chicago Bears on the road in Week 7. The Raiders should be 4-3 in two weeks, This is their chance.

Davante Adams catching up with former #Packers teammates before facing them for the first time since leaving Green Bay after the 2021 season pic.twitter.com/DLmkSc7Drs — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) October 9, 2023

Quiet night for Adams:

The big Davante Adams-Packers reunion was a great pre-game storyline, but it wasn’t a big part of the actual game. Adams, who was limited during the week by a shoulder injury he suffered against the Chargers in Week 4, had just four catches for 45 yards.

Bad protection again:

Garoppolo was sacked four times and the Raiders have allowed 15 sacks in the past three games after being the only team in the league not to allow a sack in the first two games. Garoppolo appeared to have happy feet and looked uncomfortable a lot. He’s just not effective when he’s uncomfortable.

Cornerback look:

Robertson started with rookie Jakorian Bennett out with hamstring and shoulder injuries. Slot starter Nate Hobbs missed his second straight game and Tyler Hall, elevated from the practice squad for the game, got the call.

Same old story:

Another game at Allegiant Stadium and another pro-opponent fan base. As expected, Cheeseheads took over Las Vegas. It was estimated that 54 percent of the fans in the stands were Packers backers. It’s no surprise. Packers fans travel great and this was the fourth straight Raiders’ home game in which opposing fans took over and, really, It’s been a problem since fans were allowed into the stadium in 2021. And it likely won’t change anytime soon.

O’Connell back to No. 3:

In a bit of a surprise, rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell is back to being the emergency quarterback now that starter Jimmy Garoppolo came back from his concussion. Brian Hoyer has been the No. 2 quarterback behind both Garoppolo and O’Connell. The reasoning is that Hoyer is better suited to go into a game if Garoppolo gets hurt and O’Connell is better suited to prepare for a start during the week. Either way, I think the kid is a better option than Hoyer in any situation. The Raiders, clearly, think otherwise.