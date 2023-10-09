Raiders-Packers inactives: Davante Adams is playing

The reunion is on.

Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams is active and will face his former team, the Green Bay Packers, Monday night. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. PT.

Adams was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. He missed the first two days of practice during the week, but worked on a limited basis Saturday. He was hurt in a Week 4 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers, but he did finish the game. So, it was likely he would be playing against the Packers, who traded him to the Raiders in March, 2022. This is the first meeting between the two teams since the deal.

Meanwhile, cornerbacks Jakorian Bennett is inactive. He was questionable with hamstring and shoulder injuries. Saturday, cornerback Nate Hobbs was ruled out of the game because of an ankle injury. It was his second straight missed game.. The team elevated cornerbacks Tyler Hall and Troy Pride Jr. from the practice squad for the game.

Safety Marcus Epps suffered a knee injury in practice Saturday and was listed as questionable as was cornerback David Long. They’re both active.

Rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell is back to being the No. 3 quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo back. Brian Hoyer was the backup to O’Connell last week. Fellow Rookies Chris Smith and Nesta Jade Silvera are inactive again after being active last week for the first time Third round pick, Byron Young is active in front of Silvera again after not being active last week.

For Green Bay, standout running back Aaron Jones is inactive.