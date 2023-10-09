Derek Carr and Darren Waller Watch Week 5: A tale of 2 blowouts

We’re still waiting for the Las Vegas Raiders to play in Week 5, but both Derek Carr and Darren Waller were in action for our weekly checkup. Carr and the New Orleans Saints had a fantastic Sunday and looked dominant, while Waller and the New York Giants continue to search for answers after getting dominated.

Derek Carr

Stats: 18/26, 183 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

Game result: 34-0, Saints win

This was the worst loss of Bill Belichick’s career for the second week in a row and the first time New Orleans has scored more than 21 points on the season. Granted, a Tyrann Mathieu pick-six helped with that and Carr was more efficient than a difference-maker as this game got out of hand quickly. Carr did throw a touchdown pass to another former Raider, Foster Moreau, who famously beat Hodgkin’s Lymphoma this summer for a cool storyline during the NFL’s cancer awareness month.

NFC South Standings

Tampa Bay 3-1 (Point differential: +67) New Orleans 3-2 (+20) Atlanta 3-2 (-13) Carolina 0-5 (-53)

The Bucs were on a bye so this was a big win for the Saints to pull within a half-game of the division lead. That’s important since Tampa has Detroit next week and New Orleans takes on Houston, so Carr and the Saints could lead the division by next Monday. Granted, Atlanta is in the mix too after pulling out a win yesterday, and they play Washington on Sunday.

Darren Waller

Stats: 8 catches, 86 yards

Game result: 31-16, Giants lose

This one was pretty much over before it started as the Giants punted on their first possession of the game and the Dolphins scored a touchdown on theirs. Waller did play well though, leading the team in receiving yards by 51 and catches by three. He’s now up to 23 grabs for 239 yards on the year, which isn’t bad considering how much New York’s offense has struggled this season.

NFC East Standings

Phildelphia 5-0 (+37) Dallas 3-2 (+51) Washington 2-3 (-51) New York 1-4 (-91)

We’re five weeks into the season and the playoffs are pretty much an afterthought for the Giants. They’ve only led for about 19 seconds this season and that was against the 1-4 Cardinals. Even a Wild Card spot seems like a long shot for New York as they’re closer to the No. 1 overall pick right now.