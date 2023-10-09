Silver Minings: Week 5 AFC West roundup, Nathaniel Hackett gets his revenge

While we wait for the Las Vegas Raiders to end Week 5 on Monday Night Football, let’s take a look at how the rest of the AFC West fared yesterday as the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos were in action while the Los Angeles Chargers had a bye.

Kansas City Chiefs 27 Minnesota Vikings 20

Key Stats:

QB Patrick Mahomes: 31/41, 281 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs

RB Isiah Pacheco: 16 carries, 55 yards, 1 TD, 1 catch, 9 yards

TE Travis Kelce: 10 catches, 67 yards, 1 TD

WR Rashee Rice: 4 catches, 33 yards, 1 TD

CB L’Jarius Sneed: 8 total tackles, 2 PD, 1 QB hit

DT Chris Jones: 1 sack, 3 QB hits, 1 PD

This one was a little more back and forth in the first half than most people expected as a last-second field goal in the second quarter made it a tie ball game going into halftime. Part of that had to do with an injury to Kelce that forced him to miss the game, but he shook it off and returned as the Chiefs were able to pull away in the second half.

Denver Broncos 21 New York Jets 31

Key Stats:

QB Russell Wilson: 20/31, 196 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 7 carries, 49 rushing yards

RB Jaleel McLaughlin: 9 carries, 68 yards, 3 catches, 21 yards, 1 TD

RB Samaje Perine: 6 carries, 22 yards, 4 catches, 73 yards

WR Jerry Jeudy: 6 catches, 50 yards

EDGE Nik Bonitto: 2 sacks

DT Zach Allen: 5 total tackles, 1 sack

How’s that for the worst coaching job in the history of the NFL, Sean Payton? The Broncos were 2-3 under Nathaniel Hackett through five games last year and now sit at 1-4 after Payton decided to take shots at his predecessor during training camp. Denver is a giant mess right now and they have a date with the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football next week.

