Silver Minings: Week 5 AFC West roundup, Nathaniel Hackett gets his revenge

While we wait for the Las Vegas Raiders to end Week 5 on Monday Night Football, let’s take a look at how the rest of the AFC West fared yesterday as the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos were in action while the Los Angeles Chargers had a bye.
Kansas City Chiefs 27 Minnesota Vikings 20
- QB Patrick Mahomes: 31/41, 281 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs
- RB Isiah Pacheco: 16 carries, 55 yards, 1 TD, 1 catch, 9 yards
- TE Travis Kelce: 10 catches, 67 yards, 1 TD
- WR Rashee Rice: 4 catches, 33 yards, 1 TD
- CB L’Jarius Sneed: 8 total tackles, 2 PD, 1 QB hit
- DT Chris Jones: 1 sack, 3 QB hits, 1 PD
This one was a little more back and forth in the first half than most people expected as a last-second field goal in the second quarter made it a tie ball game going into halftime. Part of that had to do with an injury to Kelce that forced him to miss the game, but he shook it off and returned as the Chiefs were able to pull away in the second half.
Denver Broncos 21 New York Jets 31
- QB Russell Wilson: 20/31, 196 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 7 carries, 49 rushing yards
- RB Jaleel McLaughlin: 9 carries, 68 yards, 3 catches, 21 yards, 1 TD
- RB Samaje Perine: 6 carries, 22 yards, 4 catches, 73 yards
- WR Jerry Jeudy: 6 catches, 50 yards
- EDGE Nik Bonitto: 2 sacks
- DT Zach Allen: 5 total tackles, 1 sack
How’s that for the worst coaching job in the history of the NFL, Sean Payton? The Broncos were 2-3 under Nathaniel Hackett through five games last year and now sit at 1-4 after Payton decided to take shots at his predecessor during training camp. Denver is a giant mess right now and they have a date with the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football next week.
In other Raiders links:
- Is Josh McDaniels feeling the heat?: the Raiders’ head coach was a hot topic of discussion for this week’s mailbag column.
- Jimmy Garoppolo cleared to play: Las Vegas will have its starting quarterback back in the lineup tonight.
- Foster Moreau scores a touchdown: former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr found the former Raiders tight end for a six-yard score in what was Moreau’s first touchdown since beating Hodgkin’s lymphoma during the NFL’s cancer awareness month.
- Raiders looking for a pass-rusher: “The Raiders have been busy making calls around the league looking for a pass-rusher since releasing Chandler Jones. They are looking for a player-for-player swap and may not want to give up too much,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported.
Loading comments...