Filed under: Watch: Meyers for the lead Raiders up 7-3 By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Oct 9, 2023, 6:15pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Watch: Meyers for the lead Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Jakobi Meyers Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images Check out this TD pass from Jimmy G. to Jakobi Meyers: ON THE BOARD! #GBvsLV | ESPN pic.twitter.com/CZq56CcJdl— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 10, 2023 More From Silver And Black Pride The Chiefs winning Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium? It can’t happen Raiders 2023: Winning close games is key for Las Vegas Take our Sports Betting Survey, get entered for chance at $100 gift card! AFC picture: How Aaron Rodgers’ injury affects Raiders SB Nation Reacts: 71 percent of Raiders fans think they will win more than 6 games Loading comments...
Loading comments...