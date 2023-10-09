Filed under: Watch: Jacobs for the lead Raiders up in 4th By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Oct 9, 2023, 7:32pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Watch: Jacobs for the lead Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Josh Jacobs Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images JJ for the lead: No. 8 in for SIX!#GBvsLV | ESPN pic.twitter.com/Qt2zp3qW7i— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 10, 2023 More From Silver And Black Pride The Chiefs winning Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium? It can’t happen Raiders 2023: Winning close games is key for Las Vegas Take our Sports Betting Survey, get entered for chance at $100 gift card! AFC picture: How Aaron Rodgers’ injury affects Raiders SB Nation Reacts: 71 percent of Raiders fans think they will win more than 6 games Loading comments...
Loading comments...