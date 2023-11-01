Raiders-Giants Week 9: Darren Waller returns?

One of the big storylines this week as the Las Vegas Raiders host the New York Giants (kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT) is the return of former Raiders’ Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller.

Let’s look at the some aspects of the storyline:

Waller’s time with Raiders:

He was a great story. The Raiders discovered him on the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad during warm-ups prior to a game in 2018. Less than 24 hours later, the Raiders signed Waller, who struggled with addiction and was suspended by the NFL during his time with the Ravens. He flashed later that season and flourished in 2019. He caught a combined 197 passes in 2019-20. Waller dealt with injuries in 2021 and 2022, missing a combined 14 games in the two seasons. The new Las Vegas regime, which gave Waller a contract extension prior to their first season together, tired of his inability to stay healthy.

Trade:

Waller was dealt to the Giants in March for the 100 pick in the draft. That turned out to be Cincinnati wide receiver Tre Tucker. The Raiders are working the speedy Tucker into their offense as the season goes on.

Injury:

We may not see Waller, though. Waller suffered a hamstring injury Sunday against the Jets. It would be kind of fitting of Waller misses his reunion with the Raiders because of an injury since that’s what ended his relationship with the club,

2023 Stats:

Waller has played in all eight games this season for the Giants. He had been coming on strong before his injury as he has 36 catches for 384 yards and 1 touchdown.