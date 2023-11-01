Silver Minings: Parity reigns in NFL this season

Parity is the name of the game in the NFL as we reach the midway mark of the 2023 season.

There are so many teams hovering around .500 and they are few dominant teams and there are no winless teams.

In fact, it’s kind of historic. According to the Associated Press, this is the first season in 24 years that every team as won, at least, one game and has lost, at least, 1 game after the first eight weeks of the seasons. thus, they are no unbeaten teams nor is there any winless teams.

This is the first season since 1999 when every team won at least 1 game and lost at least 1 game in the first 8 weeks of the season. — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 30, 2023

The Carolina Panthers became the last team to win their first game in Week 8 when they beat the Houston Texans.

Let’s see if the parity continues in the second half of the season. I bet it does.

